Lukashenko appoints head of main organizational and mobilization department of General Staff

Colonel Andrei Rasyuk has been appointed chief of the main organizational and mobilization department - deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. The corresponding decree was signed by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on October 2, reports BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

