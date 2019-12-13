3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: It is necessary to talk to people and explain to them the situation around the country
It is necessary to talk to people and explain to them the situation around the country. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with members of the Synod of the Belarusian Orthodox Church, BelTA informs.
"The situation is not easy. We need to talk to people and bring it all to them. And to look into their souls. And it's hard for anyone but the church to do it," said the head of state.
Summarizing the meeting, he thanked the members of the Synod for the conversation and noted that he did not see any insurmountable problems among the issues raised.
As for the situation in the world, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that "they want to set fire everywhere, create chaos": "Because they do not want a multipolar world. They want to rule the world as before. The Americans. But we will get through."
"With God's help!" - added one of the meeting participants.
"Yes, with God's help. If we behave decently, maybe the Lord will see us and help us somewhere. God will not help without our moving," summarized Alexander Lukashenko.
