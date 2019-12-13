3.39 RUB
Lukashenko to new head of Belarusian Timber and Paper Company: One should look for internal reserves rather than rely on restructuring
The new head of the Belarusian Timber and Paper Company Concern is tasked to look for internal reserves rather than count on restructuring. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on April 4, when deciding to approve the appointment of Alexander Pshenny as chairman of the concern, BelTA informs.
Alexander Pshenny was deputy chairman of the concern Belarusian Timber and Paper Company before being approved for the post of the head. In this regard, the head of state asked about the current situation in the concern and the problems.
Alexander Pshenny replied that the situation in the industry is generally stabilizing, although there are a number of problematic enterprises, both private and state-owned, which have difficulties due to the imposed restrictions on supplies to the EU market. "First of all, we will try to sort out and improve the situation at these enterprises," he said. In addition, he stated that there are problems with the creditworthiness of enterprises.
"That is, you have gained money in banks," the head of state clarified.
"The money was accumulated back in 2010-2015, when there was a big modernization. The amounts are significant, and they are pulling the enterprises down," Alexander Pshenny explained. According to him, there is a proposal to restructure the debts of individual enterprises, to consider reducing interest rates on loans, to transfer foreign currency debts into rubles.
