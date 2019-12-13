Lukashenko: It is necessary to present historical facts as truthfully as possible

It is necessary to present everything truthfully and show the difficult thousand-year path of Belarusians to the acquisition of statehood! This, according to the President, should be the main goal in the creation of the National Historical Museum of Belarus. The decision to build it has been taken. Today Alexander Lukashenko has convened a meeting on the architectural embodiment and the concept of the exposition. All the specifics are still to be discussed in detail, but it should be honest, beautiful and visual, so that the whole history would be in front of the eyes, and the visitors would be proud of the country, especially the youth.

Why it is necessary to undertake this difficult endeavor - the creation of not just a national museum, but in fact a whole cultural and historical complex, in this company is definitely not necessary to tell. Not only the historians themselves, deputies and state officials, but also the city actively joined this work. They came to the President with their ideas - brainstorming on an important project in the circle of professionals.

