3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lukashenko about localization at MotoVeloZavod: We have to make our own products
The situation with the major construction projects in the capital and the situation at MotoVeloZavod factory are the main topics on the President's agenda today. First of all, the reconstruction of Minsk Technopark site is in the spotlight. Alexander Lukashenko demands to intensify the construction work there, as the works lack speed. The Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee informed him about what is being done, namely tearing down unsuitable buildings and constructing new facilities. There was talk about leasing them out to manufacturers, both state-owned and private ones. The President made a tour of the site, a detailed review of each facility was held and instructions were given. The Head of State demanded that the foundations of the new facilities were in place by the new year.
However, this is an urgent task for other domestic productions as well. We agreed to increase it, but there is no serious progress (and in particular on the motorcycle factory). The assembly is done with the imported components. The President insists: we have to make our own products.
The solution to the problems of Minsk's long-term construction projects is discussed at a meeting with the President.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All