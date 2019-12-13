Lukashenko about localization at MotoVeloZavod: We have to make our own products

The situation with the major construction projects in the capital and the situation at MotoVeloZavod factory are the main topics on the President's agenda today. First of all, the reconstruction of Minsk Technopark site is in the spotlight. Alexander Lukashenko demands to intensify the construction work there, as the works lack speed. The Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee informed him about what is being done, namely tearing down unsuitable buildings and constructing new facilities. There was talk about leasing them out to manufacturers, both state-owned and private ones. The President made a tour of the site, a detailed review of each facility was held and instructions were given. The Head of State demanded that the foundations of the new facilities were in place by the new year.