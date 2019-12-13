Lukashenko about reconstruction of Khatyn: Everything should be reliable, for people

On the mournful and memorable date of March 22, the President instructed to build a museum in Khatyn and complete all the necessary work. A decree was issued on the construction by the All-Belarusian Youth Construction Project. They dismantled, cleaned and installed the Cemetery of the Villages memorial and excavated the construction site. Speaking about the concept of the renewed memorial, the head of state described very accurately how Khatyn should look like.



The new museum is almost ready. Only interior finishing work and the most important thing - the filling is left.



"Everything should be reliable, and made for people," the President stressed.



The museum should be completed in time. Lukashenko also paid special attention to the improvement of the surrounding area and the roads. "You can drive on, but we have to finish them," said the Belarusian leader.



6 exhibition halls will be dedicated to a certain period in the history of the Belarusian people. The task is not just to preserve the historical memory but to make everyone, especially the young people, understand and appreciate the peace we have today.



