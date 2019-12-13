3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lukashenko promises to settle issue of cheap treatment in Belarus for those who left without paying taxes here
The issue of those who left Belarus, but continue to visit the country to get cheap treatment here, will be settled. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on April 2 at the ceremony of laying a capsule at the site of construction of a new city hospital in Grodno, BelTA informs.
Addressing the residents of the city, the President emphasized: "Grodno is our country, our land, our city. We will not give anything to anyone here, not even a millimeter. But if someone feels bad or has difficulties here, we are not holding anyone back. It's a pity, of course, that some people leave. But we are not holding anyone back.
In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko recalled a conversation with the former mayor of Grodno a few years ago: "I said: 'Here, people are leaving, something is wrong here. He said: "Alexander Grigoryevich, they leave, but they come to us to get their teeth fixed. It's a bit expensive there."
"I must tell you that we will settle this issue now. Without looking at the presidential elections, the election campaign, we will settle it," assured the head of state. - Because you must understand: they come here on the cheap to treat teeth and other diseases at your expense. You pay taxes as an individual, and your company also pays taxes. They come here for cheap treatment".
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All