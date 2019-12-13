Lukashenko promises to settle issue of cheap treatment in Belarus for those who left without paying taxes here

The issue of those who left Belarus, but continue to visit the country to get cheap treatment here, will be settled. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on April 2 at the ceremony of laying a capsule at the site of construction of a new city hospital in Grodno, BelTA informs.

Addressing the residents of the city, the President emphasized: "Grodno is our country, our land, our city. We will not give anything to anyone here, not even a millimeter. But if someone feels bad or has difficulties here, we are not holding anyone back. It's a pity, of course, that some people leave. But we are not holding anyone back.

In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko recalled a conversation with the former mayor of Grodno a few years ago: "I said: 'Here, people are leaving, something is wrong here. He said: "Alexander Grigoryevich, they leave, but they come to us to get their teeth fixed. It's a bit expensive there."