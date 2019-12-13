Lukashenko draws attention to gap in salaries of employees and management

At the meeting on pricing President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko once again drew attention to the gap between salaries of ordinary employees of the retail networks and the management of these companies, BelTA informs.

The head of the state paid attention to this issue in October 2022, when he ordered to develop an effective system of price regulation on the national scale. Now he asked about the situation with regard to the wage issue. Turning to the media, the head of state said: "You, please, shake up the State Control Committee and the government so that they could name all the facts, where the "great" figures, executives get wages 30-40 times higher than the average salesman and others. And then they run around the networks screaming, "Ah, the President ran over business!" They revolt. They want to lift these poor people up and have some kind of riot again."

"But I have experience how to deal with this riot. And there's going to be a violent showdown. So we have to show people, the salespeople, that's your salary is Br800 or Br1000, and the wages of these so-called owners is 50-60 thousand," added the Belarusian leader.