Lukashenko addresses Russian military at Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground: We are doing a common cause

How well is the country's defense capability secured? This issue is given attention at the highest level.

Today the President visited the Obuz-Lesnovsky firing ground near Baranovichi. A Russian part of the joint group of troops is stationed there (Belarusian and Russian military are still training at our training ranges jointly). The head of the state was reported on the completion of combat alignment of units and formations of the regional grouping. Specifically, joint exercises were held by motorized rifle and tank units, special forces, including air defense units.

"At this stage, units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are ready to carry out tasks as intended. I would like to thank you personally for your assistance in deployment and assistance in providing part of the activities related to personnel training," a representative of the Russian Armed Forces reported to the President of Belarus.

"We are doing a common cause," said Alexander Lukashenko after hearing the report of the Russian officer.

Alexander Lukashenko also familiarized himself with the location of military units and subdivisions of the Russian Armed Forces at the training ground and talked to soldiers and officers. The head of the state called the experience, gained during the joint training, difficult, but very significant for our country. Soldiers received individual medical kits with Belarusian "stuffing. It was an assignment of the President to develop a high-quality domestic analogue. Today the head of state assured: "Ours are better than the NATO's!

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

"It's important not only for me - this experience is important for Belarus. I'm going to listen very carefully and use it in the preparation of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia to protect the common homeland. The most important thing is that we agreed with your military commanders that you will tell them about the shortcomings, because we'll have to continue working in the same way - to prepare both Belarusians and Russians. We not only helped you, we helped ourselves. We get a lot of information from you, This is experience. Our officers, helping those who have never smelled the powder, metaphorically speaking, and those who need to recall military skills - this is also a school for them, this is experience."

The regional grouping of troops is ready to defend the Union State