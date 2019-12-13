PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Lukashenko approves draft agreement with Venezuela on air communication

On April 5, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 138 approving the draft intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Venezuela on air communication as a basis for negotiations, BELTA reports.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications is authorized to hold negotiations on the draft agreement and sign it.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All