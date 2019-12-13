3.42 RUB
Lukashenko approves draft agreement with Venezuela on air communication
On April 5, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 138 approving the draft intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Venezuela on air communication as a basis for negotiations, BELTA reports.
The Ministry of Transport and Communications is authorized to hold negotiations on the draft agreement and sign it.
