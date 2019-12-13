3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lukashenko plans further development of the Armed Forces taking into account the lessons of military actions in Ukraine
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko plans the further development of the Armed Forces taking into account the lessons of military actions in Ukraine. He set the corresponding task when appointing Pavel Muraveiko to the post of Chief of General Staff - First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus,
"Let us aim to develop the Armed Forces the way we have done so far. Studying everything that is going on around," said the head of state.
In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the events in Ukraine: "This is also a lesson for us. It is a serious lesson. We should see what a modern war is like."
"We have already made certain conclusions for ourselves. We have realized what mines and mine barriers are. What we wanted to destroy at the behest of the West. Thank God, we have preserved it. We know what counter-battery warfare is. And we especially understand that in modern conditions it is impossible to fight without unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as without electronic warfare systems, which must effectively affect unmanned aerial vehicles and other modern weapons. We have talked about this many times. You will have to deal with it thoroughly," said the President of Belarus.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All