Lukashenko plans further development of the Armed Forces taking into account the lessons of military actions in Ukraine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko plans the further development of the Armed Forces taking into account the lessons of military actions in Ukraine. He set the corresponding task when appointing Pavel Muraveiko to the post of Chief of General Staff - First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus,

"Let us aim to develop the Armed Forces the way we have done so far. Studying everything that is going on around," said the head of state.

In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the events in Ukraine: "This is also a lesson for us. It is a serious lesson. We should see what a modern war is like."