Lukashenko plans further development of the Armed Forces taking into account the lessons of military actions in Ukraine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko plans the further development of the Armed Forces taking into account the lessons of military actions in Ukraine. He set the corresponding task when appointing Pavel Muraveiko to the post of Chief of General Staff - First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus,

"Let us aim to develop the Armed Forces the way we have done so far. Studying everything that is going on around," said the head of state.

In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the events in Ukraine: "This is also a lesson for us. It is a serious lesson. We should see what a modern war is like."

"We have already made certain conclusions for ourselves. We have realized what mines and mine barriers are. What we wanted to destroy at the behest of the West. Thank God, we have preserved it. We know what counter-battery warfare is. And we especially understand that in modern conditions it is impossible to fight without unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as without electronic warfare systems, which must effectively affect unmanned aerial vehicles and other modern weapons. We have talked about this many times. You will have to deal with it thoroughly," said the President of Belarus.

