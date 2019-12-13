PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lukashenko notes that it is unacceptable to allow destruction of vocational education in Belarus

Vocational and technical education should not be destroyed in Belarus under no circumstances. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the Republican Pedagogical Council on August 27, BelTA informs.

“We should by no means destroy vocational education,” warned the head of state, otherwise, according to him, there will be huge problems.

