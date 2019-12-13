3.42 RUB
Lukashenko recognizes BELTA's contribution to preservation of historical memory with special award
At the ceremony of awarding the Presidential Prize "For Spiritual Revival", special prizes for cultural and artistic figures and "Belarusian Sports Olympus", the Head of State Alexander Lukashenko noted the contribution of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency to the preservation of historical memory.
The Belarusian Telegraph Agency, the National State Television and Radio Company and the Prosecutor General's Office have been honored with a special award of the President of Belarus to the figures of culture and art for their significant contribution to the preservation of historical memory and the truth about the Great Patriotic War and the implementation of the projects "The Last Witnesses", "Genocide. "Without the Right to Life".
Alexander Lukashenko presented the diploma of the special award winner to Irina Akulovich, general director of BelTA, and Irina Bufetova, leading editor.
"It is obvious for us: peace is the most important value for any nation, especially the Belarusian one. Because we know its price. The projects "Last Witnesses", "Genocide without the Right to Life" are a tribute to the innocent victims and heroes of the Great Patriotic War. Today we thank the team of authors of our Prosecutor's Office, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency, and the National State TV and Radio Company, who let all the pain and suffering of the people of the war pass through them. These films are a chronicle of terrible crimes, which we will not allow ourselves and those who bear historical responsibility for them to forget."
