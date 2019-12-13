Lukashenko recognizes BELTA's contribution to preservation of historical memory with special award

The Belarusian Telegraph Agency, the National State Television and Radio Company and the Prosecutor General's Office have been honored with a special award of the President of Belarus to the figures of culture and art for their significant contribution to the preservation of historical memory and the truth about the Great Patriotic War and the implementation of the projects "The Last Witnesses", "Genocide. "Without the Right to Life".

"It is obvious for us: peace is the most important value for any nation, especially the Belarusian one. Because we know its price. The projects "Last Witnesses", "Genocide without the Right to Life" are a tribute to the innocent victims and heroes of the Great Patriotic War. Today we thank the team of authors of our Prosecutor's Office, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency, and the National State TV and Radio Company, who let all the pain and suffering of the people of the war pass through them. These films are a chronicle of terrible crimes, which we will not allow ourselves and those who bear historical responsibility for them to forget."