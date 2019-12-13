Lukashenko reacts to information fake about the vaccine for President: "I have not been vaccinated, and you know my position in connection with this pandemic"

On February 20, at an enlarged meeting with the senior staff of state bodies of the national security system, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reacted to the information throw-in about the alleged stock of coronavirus vaccines for the head of state during the pandemic, BelTA reports.

"I read an absurd thing today: it turns out that there was some stock of vaccines for the President of Belarus during the pandemic," said the head of state. - But I was not vaccinated at all. I have not been vaccinated, and you know my position in connection with the pandemic. Nevertheless, such information was thrown in, and with reference to some conversations of doctors who discussed where to hide the vaccine.

The absurdity of the situation is also in the fact that questions concerning vaccines or any medication for the head of state are not within the competence of ordinary doctors. "What doctors can know about medicines, vaccines for the President? The head of the Security Service is the only person who can know this information. But this is the first time he hears what I said," Alexander Lukashenko pointed out.