Lukashenko responds to those who reproach Belarus for supporting Russia: We have been and will be together

Belarus has been and will be supporting Russia. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial complex "Mound of Glory," BelTA informs.



"I very much welcome the initiative of our parliamentarians the "Memory Train. We really need to be together more than ever. We are reproached today for being the only country in the world that supports Russia in its fight against Nazism. For putting up a barrier against the abuse of Russians and the Russian man. We have supported and will continue to support Russia. And these demands are ridiculous and sad," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The President notes that Russia is a brotherly country for Belarus, the closest country in the world. "And our, Belarusians, tragedy is only in the fact that today two brotherly peoples - Russians and Ukrainians - clashed. This is our tragedy. But we always say that the truth is stronger. And today the truth is on the side of fraternal Russia, is convinced the head of the state. - We are the only country that supports Russians in this struggle. And how many countries are on the other side? Almost fifty that are actually fighting against Russia in Ukraine."



"And anyway, those who reproach us, didn't you know that we have the closest alliance with the Russian Federation? With which we are building a single, powerful, independent Union State, with two independent peoples in the union. We are walking on thin ice, and this experience is a world first. We have to show others this example. Didn't they know that we have long had a single group of armed forces in the union of Belarus and Russia? In fact, a single army. You all knew that. So why are you reproaching us today? We have been and will remain united with fraternal Russia," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The head of the state reminded that the role of Belarus in the Russian special operation was defined by him long ago: "On the first day of the operation when I said: we will not let anyone shoot a Russian citizen in the back. And we have taken up the defense from the Brest Fortress to the southern border in order to prevent this stab in the back of the Russians by the NATO troops. They cannot forgive us that. And for us today this direction has turned out to be the most important one.”



