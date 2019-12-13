EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Lukashenko to review ammunition production in Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will familiarize himself with the production of ammunition in Belarus during a working visit to Minsk Region.

"The production of our own ammunition is the main issue of the today's working event of the Belarusian leader. The President will see everything with his own eyes today at one of the enterprises of the military-industrial complex in the Minsk Region," said the Telegram channel "Pool of the First".

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All