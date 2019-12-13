3.43 RUB
Lukashenko supports proposal to extend visa-free travel to 2023 for residents of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland
The decision to extend the visa-free regime was taken today as evidence of the openness of our country, the focus on good neighborliness and the strengthening of interethnic relations.
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has supported the proposal of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to extend visa-free travels for residents of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland until 2023. They will still be able to visit Belarus without any restrictions, meet with relatives, visit burial sites, get medical and other services.
The visa-free travel has been introduced since April 15 for citizens of Lithuania and Latvia, as well as for non-citizens of Latvia and since July 1 for citizens of Poland. The respective order of entry will be valid until the end of this year. During the visa-free regime, almost 370 thousand EU citizens, most of them from Lithuania, visited Belarus.
