Lukashenko supports proposal to extend visa-free travel to 2023 for residents of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland

The decision to extend the visa-free regime was taken today as evidence of the openness of our country, the focus on good neighborliness and the strengthening of interethnic relations.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has supported the proposal of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to extend visa-free travels for residents of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland until 2023. They will still be able to visit Belarus without any restrictions, meet with relatives, visit burial sites, get medical and other services.