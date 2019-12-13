3.42 RUB
Lukashenko shares memories from his childhood about Easter
The President of Belarus, visiting the church in Orsha on Easter, said that even in Soviet times, during his childhood, it was a highly anticipated holiday, BELTA reports.
The head of state began his speech at the church by thanking the representatives of the clergy for what they do in the state: "Especially these churches, which are not in the center of Belarus, but far away from Minsk. It is you who make our people real. Real and sincere Belarusians.
Alexander Lukashenko called Easter a very bright and expected holiday.
"As a person from those Soviet times, I must say that we have always waited for this holiday. And if I was asked what holidays - secular and spiritual - are in the first place, I would name Easter. We all, especially children, waited for this holiday. And adults. Not because it was a feast. But because it was a holiday. It was in our hearts and, most importantly, in our heads. The brightest holiday. Spring holiday," said the head of state.
He noted that after Easter nature always gives warmth. And warmth also fills the hearts and souls of people. Moreover, this year Easter came on the eve of a great secular holiday - Victory Day.
