Lukashenko signs comprehensive amendments to law "On President of the Republic of Belarus"

Head of State Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law that provides for comprehensive amendments to the law "On the President of the Republic of Belarus" taking into account the updated Constitution of the country and law enforcement practice (the last time the changes were made in 2006), the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

According to the adopted amendments, the requirements for a presidential candidate are clarified. Thus, this should be a citizen of the Republic of Belarus by birth, not younger than 40 years old, having the right to vote, permanently residing in Belarus for at least 20 years before the election, not having (not having had) the citizenship of a foreign state, residence permit, other document of a foreign state, entitling to benefits and other advantages, may be elected.

It is established that the President of Belarus heads the system of state service, is a delegate to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.