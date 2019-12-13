3.42 RUB
Lukashenko signs resolution of Security Council on approval of draft Concept of National Security and Military Doctrine
On February 12, President of Belarus, Chairman of the Security Council Alexander Lukashenko signed a resolution of the Security Council approving the drafts of the National Security Concept and Military Doctrine of Belarus, discussed at a meeting of the Security Council on January 16. This is reported by BelTA.
The head of state approved the draft National Security Concept, finalized by the State Secretariat of the Security Council together with interested government agencies and other organizations following the results of its public discussion.
The draft Military Doctrine, approved by the Security Council, reflects the key changes in the military and political situation in the world and the region, as well as the foundations of military policy of Belarus, national views on maintaining international peace and stability, ensuring military security of Belarus and its armed defense.
According to the resolution, the Ministry of Defense should finalize the draft Military Doctrine taking into account the comments of the Security Council members.
In the future, both documents will be submitted to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly for approval, as provided for by the updated Constitution of Belarus.
The State Secretary of the Security Council and the Ministry of Defense should submit the drafts of the National Security Concept and the Military Doctrine respectively to the President of Belarus by March 25, 2024.
