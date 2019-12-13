3.41 RUB
Lukashenko signs decree on improving health-resort treatment and recuperation
On November 2, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree № 343, aimed at improving the organization of health -resort treatment and recuperation of the population, reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.
Taking into account the existing practice, the Decree provides for empowering the Government to approve the list of services included in the cost of a voucher, optimize the frequency of vouchers with budget financing and improve the procedure for sending parents for joint sanatorium treatment with their children.
There are also unified approaches and procedures for health resort treatment and recuperation of military personnel (employees) and pensioners of the national security system bodies.
