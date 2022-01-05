Alexander Lukashenko signs law on genocide of Belarusian people during Great Patriotic War

The law on the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War will help to prevent the distortion of the results of the Great Patriotic War and promote the unity of the Belarusian society. The document has been signed today by the President. The law provides legal recognition of the genocide of the Belarusian people committed by the Nazi criminals and their accomplices in the years of the Great Patriotic War and in the post-war period.



It also establishes criminal liability for public denial of the genocide of the Belarusian people, for example, by means of placing the relevant information in the mass media or on the Internet.



