Alexander Lukashenko reminded that the Department of Presidential Affairs, being a national body of state administration, has a branched multidisciplinary industrial base, which includes about 70 organizations with the number of employees of more than 27 thousand people. "I am quoting these figures for those who think that the office and the department were created solely to revolve around the President. Nothing of the sort," said the head of state.



In particular, the structure of the Department of Presidential Affairs includes the Republican Clinical Medical Center, a high-tech institution with the latest modern equipment and qualified, well-trained staff.



"The medical staff of the center is capable of performing the most complex cardiology, orthopedic and other surgeries. The task of the Office of Affairs is to promote the development of the center's material and technical base, as well as the expansion of exports of medical services," the President instructed.



The Department of Presidential Affairs also includes several health resorts located in the most beautiful places of Belarus and unique climatic regions on the Black Sea coast. "These are perfect health resorts, which provide medical services at the highest level. Not only citizens of Belarus, but also foreigners rest and receive treatment there. Due to the high demand and the occupancy rate of the health resorts, they should be upgraded to accommodate more holidaymakers and therefore, earn more," said the head of state.



