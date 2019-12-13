Lukashenko instructs to eliminate shortcomings in doctors training

At a meeting on urgent issues of health care, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko instructed to eliminate shortcomings in the training of doctors, BelTA informs.

"Another discovery for me is the lack of training and professionalism of doctors. Somehow it doesn't agree with the demand for our specialists not only in Russia, but in Europe as well. We need to work out a system of demand from university principals. They are untouchable," said the head of state.

As it was reported to the President, in recent years there has been intensive training of district doctors in high technology. He noted that a number of high-tech operations are gradually extended to the regional level. But the list of manipulations performed in the district hospitals remains mostly the same. "Keep an eye on people, help them. Particularly severe patients - we have agreed, created inter-district centers and almost finished equipping them. Why doesn't it work?" - the Belarusian leader posed a question.

The head of the state demanded to report what is wrong with the qualification and training of medics, what are the reasons and where the medical universities fail. "Shouldn't the RNPC and the regional hospitals provide these specialists with the methodological assistance, training and monitoring? And pay those who would train the personnel of districts, regional hospitals, and so on. You need to teach them with a scalpel and an endoscope in their hands so that they could see how to do it and to perform these complex operations, manipulations. We have an absolute gap between these upper research and practice centers and the middle and lower levels."