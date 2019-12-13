President of Belarus attends Allied Resolve 2022 Exercise

Today, Alexander Lukashenko is visiting the Belarusian-Russian exercise Allied Resolve 2022. The Commander-in-Chief is inspecting Osipovichi training ground.



Missile troops and artillery, aviation of the Union State and units of the airborne troops of Russia participate in the tactical exercise. The President was reported on the progress of the exercises and maneuvers, the actions of the missile forces of Belarus and Russia, and the creation of a joint group of missile forces. The group includesPolonez multiple-launch rocket systems and Russian Iskander missile systems. According to the commanders of the missile divisions, the systems proved to be excellent.



At this moment, the President is talking to journalists. By the way, not only Belarusian, but also foreign mass media representatives are present at the exercise today. Among the main topics of interest for the press are the upcoming talks with Putin, the situation in Ukraine and the American intelligence. In addition to Osipovichi, the practical actions of the troops take place at the training ranges Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky and Brestsky. The joint exercise is the second stage of the verification of the Union State response forces. The redeployment and establishment of troops in the territory of our country, the organization of protection and defense of important state and military facilities, and the protection of the state border in the airspace were carried out. During the exercise, the issues of opposing external aggression as well as countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State are practiced.



