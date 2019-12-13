Lukashenko: It is unacceptable to constantly revise curricula and endlessly publish new textbooks

It is inadmissible to constantly revise curricula and endlessly publish new textbooks. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting on improving the educational sphere, BelTA informs.

"Today we will also talk about the content of the educational process, more precisely about the textbooks, which are used to teach our children. I am very concerned that there are still questions about their quality. We have to respond to citizens' appeals and find out what is wrong with our textbooks. I believe that this is a serious shortcoming of the Ministry of Education for many years," said the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that when writing new textbooks and manuals, the authors think in terms of experienced teachers and other specialists. He believes that such an approach is wrong and one should focus on students. "We should look at them. They don't have the knowledge like us. And they have no experience. Therefore, we should focus on them and prepare textbooks for them. And the system of knowledge assessment (exams and so on) should also be done under them," the President emphasized.