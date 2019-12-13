Lukashenko demands to modernize of Belarusian arts and crafts organizations

During the introduction of Yuri Nazarov into the office of head of the Department of Presidential Affairs Alexander Lukashenko instructed to modernize the Belarusian arts and crafts organizations.



"Issues of technical re-equipment and modernization of the association "Belarusian Arts and Crafts" require your close attention," said the head of state.



The President reminded that after the USSR collapse these organizations were doomed to failure. It was decided to preserve the collectives so that the folk crafts did not disappear. "These are unique people. They should teach not only their children but also all those who want to learn it," said Alexander Lukashenko. - That's why I tried to preserve the enterprises of Belarusian Arts and Crafts. If they need to be upgraded (they do not ask for much), they should be supported. We cannot lose this school.



The head of state stressed that they have the task to revive and preserve the artistic traditions for a reason. "These productions are unique in terms of history, originality, human craftsmanship", he explained. - However, it is not enough to preserve the production of folk art and crafts in their original form in modern conditions. We need to modernize it, constantly work on developing new products in demand. Experience and traditions should be passed on to our children."



