Lukashenko congratulates Orthodox Christians of Belarus on Easter

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Orthodox Christians of Belarus on the Easter holiday.

"I sincerely congratulate you on the Easter holiday. It symbolizes the triumph of life over death, the victory of good over evil, humility and self-sacrifice over permissiveness and selfishness. The light of Easter reminds us of the eternal Evangelical ideals of forgiveness and compassion, love and care for our neighbors," the message of greetings reads.

The President noted that together with the Holy Resurrection of Christ, spring revives and awakens, the hearts of believers are filled with harmony and tranquility. "Today the bell ringing of the Orthodox Church symbolizes the triumph of the true values of Christianity on our land, which bring generations together, act as a basis for the unity of the Belarusian people," Alexander Lukashenko stressed.

