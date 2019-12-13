Lukashenko congratulates Orthodox Christians of Belarus on Easter

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Orthodox Christians of Belarus on the Easter holiday.

"I sincerely congratulate you on the Easter holiday. It symbolizes the triumph of life over death, the victory of good over evil, humility and self-sacrifice over permissiveness and selfishness. The light of Easter reminds us of the eternal Evangelical ideals of forgiveness and compassion, love and care for our neighbors," the message of greetings reads.