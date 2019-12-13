3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lukashenko congratulates Orthodox Christians of Belarus on Easter
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Orthodox Christians of Belarus on the Easter holiday.
"I sincerely congratulate you on the Easter holiday. It symbolizes the triumph of life over death, the victory of good over evil, humility and self-sacrifice over permissiveness and selfishness. The light of Easter reminds us of the eternal Evangelical ideals of forgiveness and compassion, love and care for our neighbors," the message of greetings reads.
The President noted that together with the Holy Resurrection of Christ, spring revives and awakens, the hearts of believers are filled with harmony and tranquility. "Today the bell ringing of the Orthodox Church symbolizes the triumph of the true values of Christianity on our land, which bring generations together, act as a basis for the unity of the Belarusian people," Alexander Lukashenko stressed.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All