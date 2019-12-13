Lukashenko greets soldiers and veterans of Air Defense Forces on their professional holiday

Today, Belarus celebrates the Air Defense Forces Day. President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a message of congratulations on the professional holiday to the servicemen and veterans of the Air Defense Forces.



President's message of congratulations on Air Defense Forces Day



"You have chosen a very important profession: to protect the sky of your country, not stopping before hardships and remaining faithful to your military duty. You have never been intimidated by the harsh climate and distant horizons. Thanks to those who fulfil the tasks of protecting the air frontiers, officers and warrant officers, soldiers and sergeants, the air defense troops are Belarus' reliable shield. Modern Air Defense Forces are actively developing: they master the latest equipment and solve training and combat tasks in a masterly manner, which is confirmed during live-fire exercises at the Belarusian and Russian ranges. The state will continue to do its utmost to provide the anti-aircraft missile troops, radio-technical forces and fighter aviation with the most modern weapons," assured the head of state.



Air Defense Forces Day



One of the most vivid pages in the history of air defense was written during the Great Patriotic War. It was during this period that the air defense troops were formed as an independent branch of the armed forces. Over time, this kind of troops has passed a long way of development and has become the basis of the state's combat efficiency. The skies of Belarus are defended by the most modern weapons, many of which were modernized or developed in their native land. In our army, air defense troops perform tasks as part of the unified armed forces of the country - the Air Force and the Air Defense Forces. Today they work with reinforced personnel.



Every day, the air defense teams are on alert, ensuring the inviolability of the air borders of Belarus. Sophisticated systems control the situation in the sky, maintaining order in the airspace around the clock.



