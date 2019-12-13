Lukashenko: Orthodox Church and its saint ascetics left us examples of spiritual exploits

Belarus celebrates the 1030th anniversary of Orthodoxy on its soil. Today the main celebrations of the anniversary date are held in Polotsk, the cradle of Orthodoxy in our country.



It is from the date of the establishment of the local bishop pulpit to calculate the spread of the Christian faith in the Belarusian land. The President congratulated the Orthodox Christians of the country on this momentous date.



"This event has become the beginning of the glorious chronicle of Orthodoxy in our native land, marked the cultural and outlook choices of our distant ancestors. After centuries of epochal trials and accomplishments, the Orthodox Church and its saints left us examples of spiritual exploits in the name of faith, peace, and the preservation of Christian values. Today this heritage is a moral guidance for the believers, a fundamental part of our historical memory, unites the Belarusians with the brotherly Slavonic peoples," the message of felicitation says.



Alexander Lukashenko has expressed his conviction that the high authority and wise and socially responsible work of the Belarusian Orthodox Church will always serve to preserve the continuity of ancient traditions, strengthen national unity and interfaith accord for the benefit of the people and for the sake of peace in the sacred Belarusian land."



