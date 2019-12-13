3.43 RUB
Lukashenko: It is necessary to establish clear criteria when selecting candidates for academicians and corresponding members of the NAS
It is necessary to establish clear criteria when selecting candidates for academicians and corresponding members of the National Academy of Sciences. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the working group to analyze the activities of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus on July 30, BelTA informs.
Now the process of election of members of the Academy of Sciences is underway. The President emphasized that the cornerstone of their selection criteria is the significance of scientific developments for the state. It's also important to have one's own school, attracting young people to science. “If there are no continuators of ideas, no continuity - then there is no scientist,” said Alexander Lukashenko.
“I fully support the proposals of scientists themselves that it is necessary to establish clear criteria for selecting candidates for academicians and corresponding members. There should be no nepotism and mutual responsibility, which our field often sins,” said the head of state.
Then, according to him, elections will be held in accordance with the updated statute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and the election regulations. “Strengthening the pool of academicians and members, one should proceed from the fact whether their real contribution to the domestic economy is sufficient. Are our scientists in the vanguard of solving strategic economic and social tasks?” – asked the President.
