Lukashenko takes part in commemoration event timed to 80th anniversary of Khatyn tragedy
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko participates in a commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Khatyn tragedy, BelTA informs.
Upon arrival, the head of state will visit the museum, paying tribute to the victims of the tragedy and laying a wreath.
The new museum was built at the memorial complex on behalf of Alexander Lukashenko on the 80th anniversary of the Khatyn tragedy. Large-scale restoration works were also carried out there. The head of state stressed the importance of preserving the original appearance so that everything would be simple and sincere.
Young people of Belarus did not stand aside from the initiative of the head of state and got actively involved in the work. As a result, the All-Belarusian Youth Construction was announced at the memorial complex, which united families and labor collectives from all over the country.
In a short time, a new museum was built in Khatyn: a one-story building with six exhibition halls, where visitors are gradually introduced to the history of major military conflicts, the tragedy of civilians in them: "The Tree of History" (about the period of military campaigns and wars on the Belarusian soil in the X-XX centuries), "The Beginning of the War", "Occupation", "Burned Villages", "Eternity" and "Memory".
