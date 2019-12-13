Lukashenko received Deputy Prime Minister Zayats with report

Harvesting campaign, personnel issues and export novelty of dried milk. The President today received with Deputy Prime Minister a report. Leonid Zayats oversees agricultural issues in the government. First of all, he is talking about the quality and pace of harvesting. In the near future, Alexander Lukashenko will see it in person: the business trips to the regions are planned. It is known that the current Minister of Agriculture Igor Brylo will become an assistant to the head of state in Vitebsk Region. The candidates for his post are being considered now. This issue, among others, was discussed at the meeting today.

"The main question is how is the situation in our fields today, how is the harvesting going? The second question is a personnel issue. This week you were supposed to nominate the Minister of Agriculture. I would like to hear your opinion. That is, personnel and organization of harvesting operations today. In the near future, I will try to visit the regions. I have a plan to see the west of Belarus. Grodno Region is your area of responsibility. We'll look at Brest Region, perhaps. A whole set of works of the Ministry of Agriculture," said the head of state.