Lukashenko confers general ranks

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed decrees assigning military, personal and special ranks, the press service of the head of state informed.



Dmitry Mikholap was promoted to the next military rank of Major-General. Head of Minsk Regional Customs Sergei Ivanov was promoted to the rank of State Counselor of Customs Service of the III degree. Special ranks of Major General of Police and Major General of Justice were awarded to Andrey Lubimov and Eduard Malinovsky, respectively.



