Lukashenko rearrange personnel of military bloc and defense industry

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has rearranged the personnel of the military block and defense industry. The head of the state signed the appropriate decrees on August 15, as the press service of the President informed BelTA.



Colonel Sergei Frolov was appointed Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence of the Armed Forces.



Major-General Gennady Kozlovsky was relieved of the post of the Chief of Missile Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces, Head of the Department of Missile Forces and Artillery of the General Staff and transferred from military service to the reserve due to age with the right to wear military uniforms and insignia. Colonel Ruslan Chekhov was appointed to replace him.



Alexander Lukashenko has also relieved Major-General Igor Demidenko of his post of the First Deputy Chairman of the State Military Industrial Committee. Igor Demidenko was transferred to the Defense Ministry and transferred from military service to the reserve due to the age with the right to wear military uniforms and insignia.



