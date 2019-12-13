3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lukashenko reveals details of his upcoming meeting with Putin
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on February 17. This was stated by the Belarusian head of state at a meeting with foreign and Belarusian journalists, BelTA informs.
"We are going to discuss security and defense issues. But most importantly, we will discuss economic, military and political issues to be addressed at the Supreme State Council. One of the most important issues: we still want to see how the governments of Belarus and Russia are fulfilling the tasks we have set. First of all, the economic ones: energy resources, single market, import substitution -- how they are financed and how they are implemented. This is a whole range of questions. Therefore we will discuss all the issues. And if we come up to the issue of our joint force grouping in Belarus, of course, we will discuss it, too," said Alexander Lukashenko.
Speaking about the regional grouping of forces, the President stressed that Russian troops are not in Belarus to attack Ukraine. They are undergoing combat training with the Belarusian servicemen to be ready together, if necessary, to repel aggression against Belarus.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All