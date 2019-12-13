PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lukashenko reveals details of his upcoming meeting with Putin

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on February 17. This was stated by the Belarusian head of state at a meeting with foreign and Belarusian journalists, BelTA informs.

"We are going to discuss security and defense issues. But most importantly, we will discuss economic, military and political issues to be addressed at the Supreme State Council. One of the most important issues: we still want to see how the governments of Belarus and Russia are fulfilling the tasks we have set. First of all, the economic ones: energy resources, single market, import substitution -- how they are financed and how they are implemented. This is a whole range of questions. Therefore we will discuss all the issues. And if we come up to the issue of our joint force grouping in Belarus, of course, we will discuss it, too," said Alexander Lukashenko.

Speaking about the regional grouping of forces, the President stressed that Russian troops are not in Belarus to attack Ukraine. They are undergoing combat training with the Belarusian servicemen to be ready together, if necessary, to repel aggression against Belarus.

