Lukashenko tells why he came to church near Dnieper for Easter
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told why he came to the church near the Dnieper on Easter. The fact is that this river has united three fraternal Slavic peoples - Belarusians, Russians and Ukrainians - for centuries, BelTA reports.
"I am absolutely convinced that with our prayers we will return to the times when our peoples will be together," said the President.
