Lukashenko tells in what case Belarus will be ready to use the army

At a meeting with foreign and Belarusian journalists, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said who doesn't want peace in Ukraine and in what case Belarus would be ready to involve the army, BelTA informs.

"I'm ready to fight along with the Russians from the territory of Belarus only in one case: if a single soldier comes from there to kill my people. If they commit aggression against Belarus, there will be a harsh response. And the war will have a completely different nature," said the Belarusian leader.

Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that this concerns not only Ukraine but also other neighbors.

While answering the question of a BBC journalist, he recalled that even before Russia launched a special military operation on the territory of Belarus, Ukraine was preparing a strike with multiple rocket launchers. "It was a deliberate action of the Ukrainian side. I do not know only why it was necessary. They were struck from the territory of Belarus in the first minutes. It was a few minutes - in the morning before the start of a special military operation," he said.

The President reminded that back in 2020, Ukraine was actually the first to impose sanctions on Belarus, even before the Western countries. "Not the United States, not the Anglo-Saxons, not Western Europe. And, unfortunately, our native Ukraine. It closed the skies, started acts of provocation, trained fighters," said the head of state.

He also recalled the statements of Western politicians that the Minsk Agreements were used as an opportunity to prepare the Ukrainian army for war.

"You say 'invasion'. And I believe that it is not an invasion. It is not an invasion. The Ukrainian authorities themselves provoked this operation by such actions. I just named a few of them. We agreed with Russia at that time not to have this war. But everything was aimed, starting from the Minsk Agreements, to unleash the war," stated the Belarusian leader. - "There has been no invasion. I think it was to protect the interests of Russia and the people who lived there - the Russian people. "

Alexander Lukashenko also recalled the actions of the Ukrainian authorities in Donbas and the story with the burning of people in Odessa.

The President is sure that Ukraine was only a pretext to unleash the war, to which the West pushed it. Moreover, there is an interest in the dismemberment of Ukraine. "You blame Russia. Oh, it is you who want to dismember Ukraine with the hands of Poles," he said.

The President called for peace negotiations: "If you want peace in Ukraine, let us start talking about peace from tomorrow. And the guns will stop shooting. But you don't want that. You are the ones responsible for the escalation today. People are dying today. Let's stop it. We have everything we need right now. No. You don't want that. And I won't even say you - Europe is ready for it. The Americans don't want it. And they've tilted Europe, put it in a position and do whatever they want with it."