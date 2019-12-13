Lukashenko considering the possibility of extending visa-free travel for residents of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland

The second governor's day was held at the Palace of Independence. Today, President Vladimir Karanik submitted a report on the development of Grodno Region and the progress of the harvest campaign in the western region of the country.



They also discussed the need to extend the visa-free regime for citizens of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. According to Alexander Lukashenko, the main thing in this matter is the reaction of ordinary citizens, first of all of Belarusians.



The President was also interested in the construction of the oncological dispensary in Grodno, which is very important for the western region of the country.



