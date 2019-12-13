Lukashenko believes that not everything was done to prevent Great Patriotic War

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that not everything was done to prevent the Great Patriotic War. This was stated by the head of state during an open lesson on "Historical Memory - the Road to the Future," BelTA informs.



"There are enough screw-ups in the history of any nation. Someone started a war," said the President.



Alexander Lukashenko cited an example of Germany: "The worst thing is that so many people were killed. There is an opinion that about 50 million people were killed in World War II. But the President believes that the figures can be much higher. After all, the Soviet Union alone, according to the latest figures, killed about 30 million, if not more. Millions were lost to China and other nations.



"I think we lost somewhere about 70 million, maybe even more," the President said.



He stated that in the postwar years, the authorities were not very eager to advertise the large figure of losses. "Because it is unpleasant for the leadership that your people have people dying. The war is not only bad for those and it is a disadvantage for those who attacked, like Nazi Germany led by Hitler. It is also our great disadvantage. We must agree that we did not do everything to prevent the Great Patriotic War," said the President.



At the same time he pointed out that now it is difficult to judge how it was exactly. After all, there is always a political overlay over specific events. "That is why it is sometimes difficult to get into this gray history and evaluate certain events," said Alexander Lukashenko.



