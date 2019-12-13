3.42 RUB
Lukashenko advises to fight fakes and disinformation with living word and active public work
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko advises to fight fakes and disinformation with a living word and active public work. He said this at a meeting with members of the Republican Council of Rectors of higher education institutions, BelTA reports.
Irina Kiturko, rector of Hrodna State University named after Yanka Kupala, spoke on the role of higher education in the education of personality and citizen. She spoke, among other things, about the importance of dialog platforms, direct work with young people.
"You said it right - dialog platforms. The living word. It is necessary to go to the people. We have a managed country, we can reach out to everyone. Come and refute what they see (in their smartphones. - Editor's note)," said the head of state. - This is the field of struggle. Politics and finances are there. Everything will be there. Both elections and non-elections. That's why we need to get ready to work here."
"That's why we need to plunge young people into live work. The living word - took the lead, and they will then believe you. We can't get rid of modern technologies and the Internet. Moreover, the Internet has a great positive value. It is a great help and assistance."
