Lukashenko: The modern Belarusian army is mobile, compact and equipped

The modern Belarusian army is mobile, compact and equipped. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this today at a meeting timed to the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland and the Armed Forces of Belarus.



"Today the modern Belarusian army is mobile, compact and equipped with the most modern weapons and military equipment. The troops are improving their combat training, mastering new methods and techniques of threat response, including in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies," said the head of state.



The head of the state noted that Belarus consistently builds territorial defense system, which guarantees the national defense of the Fatherland. The defense sector of the economy, which unites the most high-tech industries, including the rocket industry, is actively developing. Modern means of communication and automation, unmanned aerial vehicles, small arms and ammunition, and other products of the Belarusian military-industrial complex are being created.



