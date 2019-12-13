3.41 RUB
Lukashenko demands not to turn school canteens into restaurants and rationally organize meals
While summing up the results of the meeting on improving the educational sphere, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the need for rational organization of children's meals at schools, BelTA informs.
The head of state instructed the responsible persons to seriously look into the issue of how the process of feeding schoolchildren, the work of food processing units, the purchase of food and equipment is organized, and to deal with the current situation, which causes many complaints. For these purposes, the substantial funds from the budget are spent, but in some cases not all of them are used rationally. "Sort out how we should deal with this nutrition of schoolchildren. We will save colossal money there (and we will not throw the food in the trash). We can feed the children with our products, we have enough of them. But half of everything is not spent on children," the President emphasized. - Take this problem seriously.
Alexander Lukashenko demanded to stop all kinds of experiments in this area. "You have a practice: let's try, let's conduct an experiment. We spend five years in experiments. What experiment, if we understand how to feed a child?!" - the head of state asked a rhetorical question.
