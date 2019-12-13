3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: In any war the main result is provided by an ordinary soldier
In any war the main result is provided by an ordinary soldier. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists, BelTA informs.
According to the head of state, the emphasis in the development of the army should be made on how modern warfare is conducted, the peculiarities of combat operations. Belarus has a wooded and swampy terrain, and therefore, along with advanced precision weapons, one needs conventional weapons, as well as competent actions of the military directly on the ground.
"We should not forget that in any war the main result is provided by an ordinary soldier, ordinary weapons. Plus reinforcement. The war in Ukraine shows that unmanned aerial vehicles are very effective - reconnaissance and strike," the President said. Means of electronic warfare are also important, and we cannot do without them."
