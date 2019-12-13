Andreichenko: Kazakhstan is a brotherly state for Belarus, a strategic partner and ally

Kazakhstan is a fraternal state for Belarus, a strategic partner and ally. This was stated by Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko during a meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yerlan Baizhanov. According to the parliamentarian, Minsk attaches great importance to the whole complex of bilateral relations. The countries are linked by a common history, trade and humanitarian ties, while friendly relations at the highest level allow discussing any issues without restrictions. The Kazakhstani diplomat agrees with this message: there can be no other way between allies.

Yerlan Baizhanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus:

“Now there will be a CSTO summit. Almost all our leadership will be in Minsk. An intergovernmental commission of the two countries is scheduled for December. There is also a very big agenda there. And I can say only one thing, Kazakh-Belarusian relations are developing along all azimuths. Everywhere we find, practically, a common point of view. Why? Because the relations are deeply friendly. Strategic partnership obliges us to find common approaches.”