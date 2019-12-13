3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Andreichenko: Kazakhstan is a brotherly state for Belarus, a strategic partner and ally
Kazakhstan is a fraternal state for Belarus, a strategic partner and ally. This was stated by Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko during a meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yerlan Baizhanov. According to the parliamentarian, Minsk attaches great importance to the whole complex of bilateral relations. The countries are linked by a common history, trade and humanitarian ties, while friendly relations at the highest level allow discussing any issues without restrictions. The Kazakhstani diplomat agrees with this message: there can be no other way between allies.
Yerlan Baizhanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus:
“Now there will be a CSTO summit. Almost all our leadership will be in Minsk. An intergovernmental commission of the two countries is scheduled for December. There is also a very big agenda there. And I can say only one thing, Kazakh-Belarusian relations are developing along all azimuths. Everywhere we find, practically, a common point of view. Why? Because the relations are deeply friendly. Strategic partnership obliges us to find common approaches.”
Parliamentarians are not left aside, actively cooperating on the whole range of issues, from foreign policy to the economy. In May, Vladimir Andreichenko held a meeting with the Chairman of the Majilis of Kazakhstan, at which time a number of unresolved problems were raised in the area of restrictions on the implementation of bilateral agreements.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All