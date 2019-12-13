Lukashenko: Money should be counted in health care system and facts of mismanagement should be avoided

It is necessary to count money in the health care system and avoid mismanagement. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko when appointing Alexander Khodzhayev as the new Minister of Health, BelTA informs.

"One should count the money, look at what's going on. So that it won't be like it used to be during the pandemic and after: when vaccination was conducted, somewhere these vaccines were thrown into the trash, and somewhere they were destroyed on the spot. But that's a lot of money. There were such facts. There should be no mismanagement. We need to discipline and work," emphasized the Belarusian leader.

He noted that the country had resolved a number of issues related to the provision of medics both in terms of financial aspect and the necessary equipment. "At least what I promised to health workers after the pandemic, we have done. Starting from salaries and equipment for our doctors," the President said.