The war years were a hard test for everyone. But Belarusians survived. Today, just as eight decades ago, we are once again doing our utmost to protect our land. A new round of global confrontation, economic pressure, lies and provocations requires indomitable firmness, courage and selflessness. But the victorious nation is strong enough to endure even now.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“We are peaceful people, but do not even try to speak to us from the position of force. Your dreams of driving the Slavs into a new slavery, which you call globalism, are unrealizable. But, alas, nothing has changed. Belarus still stands as an indestructible fortress of Brest on the way of any enemy. All attempts to strangle us only make us stronger and encourage others, because billions of people are watching the Belarusians, the Russians, who are once again fighting this evil of the world. China, India, Latin America, Africa, the Arab states. Everyone is tired of the American garrote. I am sure that you, ordinary citizens, like the majority of the planet's population, stand up for a new, fair world without discrimination and sanctions, in which all nations are free and equal, and questions and problems are resolved through dialogue”



