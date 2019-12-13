Lukashenko express condolences to family and friends of People's Artiste of USSR Yuri Solomin

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has expressed condolences to the family and friends of People's Artiste of the USSR Yuri Solomin in connection with his death. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the head of state.

"An outstanding actor and director, a man with an active civil position, who invariably remained faithful to his ideals, has passed away. Yuri Mefodievich reached real professional heights. His multifaceted talent was embodied in many wonderful, truly stellar roles that conquered millions of viewers. The bright memory of Yuri Mefodievich will always live in our hearts," the condolence message reads