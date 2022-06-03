Lukashenko: I give priority to state-run health care

It is necessary to develop the state health care system in Belarus in the first place. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this during the opening ceremony of a new building of the 9th City Children's Outpatient Clinic in Minsk.



The President noted that now the country has begun to actively analyze the work of private health care centers. "We are controlling very strictly. This is not because I don't like private enterprises, including health care, but ut because it is necessary to work honestly. And no one will make money on people's health. We are building a social state, and this is above all means care about people," said the Belarusian leader.



Alexander Lukashenko added that everything possible would be done to ensure that the employees of state health care institutions earned decent money.



