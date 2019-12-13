President of Belarus spends September 1 at National Children's Technopark

The nation's intellect is the greatest wealth! These are the words with which the President addressed the students of the National Children's Technopark today. On September 1, the head of state traditionally participated in the openings and rulings dedicated to the holiday of knowledge.

The base of the National Children's Technopark in Minsk is a platform for additional training for talented children. The teachers are leading specialists and scientists. The President was told how the educational process is organized. In the Technopark children get knowledge in 15 most promising areas for the economy, including "Green Chemistry", "Nanoindustry and Nanotechnologies", "Aerospace Technologies". Not everyone can get into the Technopark. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that such centers should be expanded to the limit of possibilities so that more young Belarusians have an opportunity to develop their talents. The Sirius center in Sochi was taken as an example.

Alexander Lukashenko said that the idea to create such an institution was born during a visit to the Russian center "Sirius." "Studying the experience of Russia first of all, and then the whole world experience, we started to create this center here," he said.